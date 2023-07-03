UAW Presidential Race Plagued By Voter Cheating

Fain, who first joined the UAW at the Stellantis Kokomo Casting Plant in Indiana, is ahead of incumbent Ray Curry by 645 votes in the first-ever direct election of international executive officers. Fain has 50.2% of the vote compared to Curry's 49.8%.

A total of 1,608 challenged ballots have been unresolved.

Election vendor Merriman River Group is storing the ballots in Dayton, Ohio until the count is resumed. Most of the ballots were challenged based on questions of membership eligibility.