UAW Protected Ford Worker That Insulted Trump On Plant Visit

Donald Trump visited the Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, but he wasn’t welcomed with a round of applause as he probably expected. Instead, a worker yelled at him. The president responded by flashing the middle finger and threatening, "You’re fired." It turns out that the worker is back on the job with no negative mark on his record.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) revealed that the Ford worker who heckled U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to the River Rouge complex last month was not disciplined. Furthermore, Ford refused to fire him.

The White House declined to comment on the UAW decision. Last month, Communication Director Steven Cheung called the worker "a lunatic," adding that the president “gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."