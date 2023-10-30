UAW Reaches Tenative Deal With Stellantis Leaving GM To Fight Until The Bitter End

The UAW has been busy this weekend as they reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis and expanded their strike against General Motors.



Starting with Stellantis, the union said the agreement delivers on their pledge that “record profits mean record contracts.”



We’ll learn more details in the coming days, but the deal largely echoes the agreement that was struck with Ford. As a result, it “grants 25% in base wage increases through April 2028, and will cumulatively raise the top wage by 33% compounded with estimated COLA to over $42 (£34.63 / €39.70) an hour.” The union went on to say the starting wage will increase by 67%, compounded with estimated cost-of-living allowances, to over $30 (£24.74 / €28.36) an hour, while temporary workers will see a raise of more than 165% over the life of the agreement.





