UAW Remains Silent As Ford Offers 20% Pay Raises To Workers

Ford Motor Co. offered unprecedented pay raises in its seventh offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

“Ford has received two comprehensive counteroffers from the UAW, the last on Sept. 25. Ford’s latest offer provides our 57,000 UAW-represented employees with a record contract and a strong future,” stated the legacy automaker.

In its latest offer, Ford increased temporary workers’ pay by 26% to $21 per hour versus $20 in its last offer. The company proposed converting temporary workers to permanent positions within at least three months of continuous employment.

The legacy automaker offered to raise the pay of most full-time workers by over 20%. It also provides allowances for traditional cost-of-living and reduces the time to earn a top wage by half.







