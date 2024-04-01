UAW Renews Efforts To Unionize More Automakers

Having won 25% wage increases, the restoration of cost-of-living adjustments, elimination of tiers, transition of temps to full-time status and increased 401k contributions after the novel bargaining strategy of its 40-day Stand Up Strike, the United Auto Workers has set its sights on organizing the nonunion auto companies.



On Nov. 29, the UAW announced the 13 nonunion companies it had targeted, which employ roughly 170,000 hourly workers across plants located in nearly 20 states. The Big 3 combined employ fewer than 150,000.



But even as the UAW is exploiting the favorable publicity from its wins against the Detroit 3, the union has a long way to go to translate positive vibes into nonunion auto workers signing up for representation by the International at Detroit's Solidarity House.





