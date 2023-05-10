UAW Reviewing 6th Contract Offer From General Motors

General Motors said it has made a sixth offer to the UAW just days after the union counter offered GM's Sept. 21 proposal.

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press Thursday, GM wrote: “We can confirm that we provided a counter offer to the UAW's most recent proposal — our sixth since the start of negotiations. We believe we have a compelling offer that would reward our team members and allow GM to succeed and thrive into the future. We continue to stand ready and willing to negotiate in good faith 24/7 to reach an agreement.”

GM is not providing details of the latest offer. But two sources familiar with negotiations confirmed that GM leaders met with UAW President Shawn Fain Wednesday evening at the UAW's Solidarity House in downtown Detroit. One source familiar with the latest offer by GM said there has been movement by GM in a "few key areas."