UAW Says Biden Needs To Pick A Side Before The Fight Starts

A strike by the United Auto Workers union against the Detroit automakers would help President Joe Biden and other politicians pick a side when it comes to organized labor, UAW President Shawn Fain said Wednesday night.
 
“I think our strike can reaffirm to [Biden] of where the working-class people in this country stand and, you know, it’s time for politicians in this country to pick a side,” he said during CNBC’s “Last Call” with Brian Sullivan. “Either you stand for a billionaire class where everybody else gets left behind, or you stand for the working class, the working-class people vote.”


