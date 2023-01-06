UAW Sees Riches In Fat Automaker Profits - Wants Big Numbers For Membership

The UAW leadership on Wednesday night in a virtual town hall highlighted targets and priorities for upcoming contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers.

Union chiefs noted automakers' significant profit margins and high executive compensation in recent years, and spotlighted demands such as ending wage tiers, ensuring job security and re-establishing cost-of-living allowances. They also told members to expect more communication compared with the past as contract talks approach.

The town hall livestreamed to almost 1,000 people over Facebook and more over Zoom in what was pitched as the first of numerous such sessions to come. Many of those tuning in shared the names of their United Auto Workers locals and offered words of solidarity in the online chat.