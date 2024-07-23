UAW Shifts Support To Kamala Harris After Biden Exits Presidential Race

July has been a month of shocking political developments as Democrats turned their back on President Biden following a dismal debate performance, while former President Trump survived an assassination attempt. If that wasn’t enough, Biden recently decided to stop his reelection campaign. In a social media post yesterday, Biden said “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”



Read Article