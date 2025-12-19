UAW Shuffles Leadership After Court Appointed Monitor Finds Illegal Activity

The United Auto Workers has reshaped its top leadership after a court-appointed monitor found evidence that senior officials coordinated a retaliation scheme involving falsified allegations and deleted communications.

The changes follow a report filed Thursday by monitor Neil Barofsky, who oversees the union under a federal settlement stemming from its past corruption scandal. The report detailed how UAW President Shawn Fain’s chief of staff resigned after investigators found he worked with the union’s former compliance director to undermine Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock. The union will restore Mock’s departmental responsibilities in early 2026, pending board approval.