UAW Softens Stance On Pay Raises - Now Mid 30% Increase Is Acceptable

With a strike deadline looming this week, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has softened its stance on its pay raise demand for the first time.
 
For the past two months, the union representing more than 150,000 workers of the Big Three Detroit carmakers—General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis—has been adamant about a cumulative 40% pay increase over the next five years in its contract talks. But over the weekend, it budged and lowered the demand to a raise in the mid-30% range instead.


