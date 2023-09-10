UAW Strike Is Affecting American Steel Prices

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:44 AM

Views : 450 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The UAW strike is hitting more than just car production and distribution. It's hurting the price of steel, too.

 
The strike has cost the Big Three automakers an estimated $1.12 billion in the first two weeks alone, according to Anderson Economic Group. Now in its third week, and with almost a fifth of the union on strike, the ripple effects are starting to materialize — and the US steel market is starting to feel the impact.
 
Spot prices for benchmark coiled sheet steel, commonly used to make automotive parts, have fallen 40% since April, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The American Steel Index has fallen by 5.92% in the past month.
 


Read Article


UAW Strike Is Affecting American Steel Prices

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)