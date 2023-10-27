UAW Strike May Put New $28 Million Joint Venture Battery Plant At Risk

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes that started more than a month ago have been a major disruption for Detroit's Big Three automakers.



Logistics issues and costs aside – GM revealed on its Q3 2023 earnings call this week that every week of strikes costs it $200 million – the strikes also risk hurting Detroit Three's agreements with major South Korean battery makers.



LG Energy Solution, SK On and Samsung SDI have set up joint ventures with GM, Ford and Stellantis to build several battery cell plants in the U.S., and their combined investment is estimated at around $28 billion.





