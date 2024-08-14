UAW Sues Donald Trump Over Hurtful Interview Comments

The United Auto Workers president, Shawn Fain, called Donald Trump a “scab” on Tuesday as the union filed federal unfair labor practice charges against the former president and Elon Musk on Tuesday over comments the two made during a live stream on X. “You’re the greatest cutter,” Trump told Musk. “I mean, I look at what you do,” Trump said. “You walk in, you say, You want to quit? They go on strike, I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, That’s OK, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, every one of you is gone.”



