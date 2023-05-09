UAW Talks Are Going Nowhere As Strikes Become More Imminent

 A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions.
 
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — demands that even the UAW's own president calls "audacious" — are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
 
The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW's wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition from Tesla and lower-wage foreign automakers as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.


