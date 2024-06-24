UAW Targets BMW With Strike At US Assembly Plant

In 2017, BMW scored a net profit of over $9.7 billion. In 2022, the automaker that Consumer Reports says makes the best cars pulled off a miracle and almost doubled its net income. The company made its shareholders $18.9 billion! Now, US unionized workers want a bigger piece of that huge pie, and they are getting serious about it.
 
Last year, the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, aka the UAW, scored a major win against America's most well-known automakers.
 
GM, Ford, and Stellantis tried to fight them off, but the workers were smart and acted methodically. They gradually expanded the strikes until the Detroit Three brought forward counteroffers that were good enough to be put to a vote. In the end, their plan worked, and virtually anyone working for GM, Ford, or Stellantis scored a raise or a major improvement in their working conditions.


