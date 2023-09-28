UAW Threatens To Expand Strike To More Plants If Detroit Three Doesn't Give In To Demands

According to a new report, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union is threatening to escalate strikes to include even more plants if negotiations with Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis don’t progress this week. The UAW plans to announce an additional round of escalated strikes this Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern if substantial progress is not made in contract negotiations, according to a person familiar with the matter in a CNBC report. The news comes just after U.S. President Joe Biden visited a Michigan picket line in support of striking UAW workers this week and ahead of a Wednesday night event former President Donald Trump will hold at a nearby auto facility. UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to follow last week’s announcement on Friday by hosting a Facebook Live event to disclose which plants will be targeted in updated strikes. Workers will then be expected to walk off the job at noon at those sites. If additional strikes are announced, it would represent the second wave of expanded strikes since previous contracts ended on September 14, with initial strikes beginning the following day.



