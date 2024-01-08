UAW Throws Support Behind Kamala Harris For President

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Wednesday announced its governing board voted to endorse Vice President Harris for president.

"Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement.

"We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris, who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed."