UAW To Become More Confrontational In Talks With Big Three

Reform-minded candidates won several races as members of the United Auto Workers union voted on their leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials.

In unofficial results posted early Sunday on a federal court-appointed monitor's website, challengers took six of 14 seats on the union's International Executive Board. They could win as many as eight, including the presidency, and control a majority, depending on the outcome of three runoff elections.

The reform candidates, most part of a slate called UAW Members United, campaigned on taking a more confrontational stance in bargaining with Detroit's three automakers. They want to rescind concessions made to companies in previous contract talks, restoring cost-of-living pay raises and eliminating a two-tier wage and benefit system.



