UAW Votes To Strike At Stellantis Plant Over Nasty Bathrooms And Non Working Fans

UAW members at Stellantis' Warren Stamping Plant have voted to authorize a strike over issues ranging from nonworking fans to bathroom sanitation, according to the union Monday evening.

The vote to authorize a strike by members of Local 869 does not mean the more than 1,000 members will strike, but it does significantly increase pressure as grievance negotiations play out. Warren Stamping supplies multiple plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico that build the Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica and Ram light- and heavy-duty trucks as well as Jeep Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

The union did not release the vote total, and it wasn't clear Monday how soon strike action could follow.