UAW Was All In On Trump Tariffs - Now Workers Stand To Lose That Big Profit Sharing Check

United Auto Workers (UAW) workers at Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors are in for a rough end of the year. Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have cost automakers billions already. It’s no surprise that those costs are going to end up getting paid by American consumers. What’s more surprising is that UAW members are going to lose out on thousands of dollars directly.

Every year, UAW members get profit-sharing checks from their employers. Payouts have reached record highs over the last few years, but that streak is ending. Last year, the Big Three handed out checks valued at over $10,000.