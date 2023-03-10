UAW Workers Catch A Big Break - Local Strip Club Waves Cover Charge

Seeing workers stand up and support each other is a beautiful thing, and that’s precisely what is happening at one Detroit-area strip club. Dream Girls Detroit in Lincoln Park, Michigan, is offering free admission to United Auto Workers members for the duration of their strike against the Big Three automakers, according to the Detroit Metro Times.

“The United Auto Workers are not only essential to the city of Detroit, but our country’s infrastructure as a whole,” Andrew Woods, a representative for Dream Girls, told the Metro Times. “Because of their hard work and dedication, we decided to give back during these times of uncertainty.”