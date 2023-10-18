UAW Workers Clinging To Benefit Packages That Haven't Been Offered In Decades

Health care coverage for life. Guaranteed monthly income until you die.
 
These are benefits very few Americans enjoy today, but autoworkers had them for decades, and now they want them back.
 
With 34,000 autoworkers on strike, retirement security remains a sticking point in the ongoing talks between the Big 3 automakers and the United Auto Workers union.
 
"For those members who never got a pension or post-retirement health care, we're fighting like hell for real retirement security," UAW President Shawn Fain told autoworkers earlier this month.


