UAW's Hard Core Tactics May Force RAM To Move Pickup Production To Mexico

Automaker Stellantis has threatened to move production of the current Ram 1500 pickup truck from a factory in suburban Detroit to Mexico, a union leader said Sunday.

United Auto Workers Vice President Rich Boyer, who heads the union’s Stellantis unit, said the automaker has discussed the move during ongoing contract negotiations that are occurring simultaneously but separately between the UAW and General Motors,

Stellantis and Ford Motor

.

Boyer said the company’s plans would include producing a new all-electric Ram pickup truck at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, which currently produces most of the Ram light-duty pickups.