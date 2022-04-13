UCLA Study Warns That Choosing An Electric 2 Wheeler To Avoid Biden's High Gas Costs Is Dangerous

Personal vehicles such as bicycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, and motorcycles have skyrocketed in popularity in the US over the last few years due to their efficiency and effectiveness compared to cars. But a six-year study by UCLA shows that these light vehicles account for a higher proportion of injuries.

The study, conducted across 180 UCLA outpatient clinics, UCLA Health emergency departments, and urgent care centers from January 2014 to May 2020, tracked injury rates to find that electric scooters accounted for the highest figures.

The study used a novel method of Natural Language Processing (NLP) to scan 36 million medical notes from the time period in question.