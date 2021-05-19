UFC Fighter Beneil Dariush Gets A Tesla Loaner After Calling Out Elon Musk Publically

Tesla has reportedly loaned a Model Y for free to UFC fighter Beneil Dariush, according to Dariush’s agent, after the fighter called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his delayed Model X order.

The situation is problematic since thousands of people are in the same situation as Dariush, but they are not receiving the same treatment.



Earlier this week, we reported on Dariush publicly calling out Elon Musk over his delayed Model X order after his victory over Tony Ferguson for a top contender spot.