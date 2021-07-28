UH, When Will Someone Tell BMW They Have A Grille Problem?

In recent months, BMW has been spied testing its forthcoming X8 SUV on a handful of occasions, including in flagship M-branded guises. By looking at recent spy shots and digitally stripping away some of the camouflage, Instagrammer Mangus.Concepts has created some very intriguing renderings of the SUV. There is some conjecture as to whether the vehicle will be dubbed the BMW X8 M or simply be referred to as the XM but whatever the case may be, it is shaping up to look very different from all other BMW models.



