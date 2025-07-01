UK Accelerates ICE Ban From 2035 to 2030 In Green Push

Six months after reaching power, Keir Starmer’s Labour government has decided to reverse the previous administration’s decision to extend the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars until 2035, meaning no new ICE cars will be allowed to be sold in the UK after 2030.

Heidi Alexander, who recently replaced Louise Haigh as Transport Secretary, said in a statement that “the need to transition away from a reliance on fossil fuels has never been clearer, and the transition to zero emission vehicles will play a critical role in quickly reducing carbon emissions and improving our energy security.”

Wind the clock back to September 2023, then-Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, chose to push back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to avoid households being faced with what he described as “unacceptable costs”. Such a decision caused ructions within the car industry and has long been something that Labour said it would reverse.