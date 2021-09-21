UK And Dutch Leaders Leaders Pressure US And China To Join Their Insanity And Ban Fossil Fuel Vehicle Sales

British and Dutch government leaders today called for the US and China to commit to ban gas and diesel cars by 2035 ahead of COP26 in November in order to meet the Paris Agreement targets.

The British and Dutch governments have banned the sale of gas and diesel vehicles from 2030, and hybrids from 2035.

In an opinion piece in I News published today, on Zero Emissions Day, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps and Dutch state secretary for infrastructure and water management Steven van Weyenberg wrote to governments: