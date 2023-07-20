UK Annual Inspections Now Check For Unrepaired Recall Work - Why Doesn't The US Do The Same?

MoT advisory notes are to be updated with warnings covering any outstanding recalls, as the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) also adds real time updates to its digital MoT history and MoT reminder services. While it won’t be possible to fail an MoT on the grounds that your car has an unaddressed or unrepaired safety recall, testing stations will, with immediate effect, provide that information as part of the supplementary print-out to an MoT pass or fail, which includes so-called advisory items. ‘Advisories’ are faults or wear that the MoT testers have picked up, but have not yet advanced to the stage where they’re deemed serious enough to warrant an MoT failure.



Read Article