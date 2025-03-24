UK Authorities Told They Need To Prove Where Road Funds Are Going

England’s local authorities will now be required to publish annual reports stating how many potholes they have filled, else face losing a significant portion of their funding for road repairs.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it would withhold 25% of the extra funding recently granted to councils – amounting to £500 million – if they do not publish the reports.

By 30 June, each council must publish a report detailing how much money it has spent on filling potholes and how many potholes they have filled, as well as describing the condition of the roads within their borders. They must also detail how they are minimising disruption from roadworks, and how they are spending on long-term preventative maintenance.