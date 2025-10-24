UK Auto Production Fell By 36% During Jaguar Land Rover Cyberattack

British vehicle production dropped by more than a third last month as a devastating cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover deepened the challenges besetting the industry.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), an industry body, revealed that 54,319 cars, vans and lorries rolled off assembly lines in September, a decline of 35.9 per cent year-on-year, largely as a result of the five-week production shutdown at JLR, the UK’s largest automotive employer.

The attack brought JLR’s global operations to a standstill from September 1 and left its suppliers in limbo, which threatened a knock-on effect on other manufacturers requiring parts.