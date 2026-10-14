UK Automaker Packs 380 HP In A Sports Car That Weighs Less Than A Miata

Chances are you may not know that much about Zenos Cars, especially its E10 model, unless you live in the United Kingdom, but the British automaker’s model is now back for 2027. We are talking about a new generation of the Zenos E10, which is the successor to the one made between 2015 and 2016. The original E10 is estimated to have been made in over 100 units, and it is yet unknown how many of the latest will see the light of day, as the company hasn’t announced this detail at the time of writing. The new 2027 Zenos E10 family is said to “provide high-performance and advanced engineering at a time when new, pure-bred sports cars are increasingly rare.” And who are we to contradict them? Especially when it comes to the latter part, because these things are almost unicorns in today’s automotive kingdom.



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