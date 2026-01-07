UK Begins Clamp Down On Drunk Drivers And The Elderly In Bid To Save Lives

The UK government is proposing the biggest road safety shake-up in a generation as part of an effort to cut road deaths by at least 65% by 2035.

Called the Road Safety Strategy, Labour’s plans include new measures such as cognitive and sight tests for the elderly, minimum hour rules for learner drivers and the lowering of drink driving limits – which have remained unchanged since 1967.

The documents are broken up into five separate consultations that cover everything from speed limits and driving offences and even what safety technology must legally be fitted to new vehicles.