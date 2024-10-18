UK Begins Seizing Vehicles From Drivers That Can't Pay London's ULEZ Fines

Transport for London is stepping up its efforts to reclaim unpaid Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) fines, with their total value sitting at hundreds of millions of pounds since the scheme’s expansion last year.

To recover lost funds, TfL has decided to triple the size of its enforcement investigation team, with agents and bailiffs recouping as much as £25.6 million in the past 12 months. A proportion of this was generated via the seizure and sometimes eventual auctioning of non-payers’ vehicles – TfL says this alone allowed it to recover more than £700,000 in debts.

In a statement, TfL referred to one specific case in August in which a driver was sent a total of 43 fine reminder letters and had as many as 10 legal warrants against them to recover what was owed; after five visits from bailiffs, the driver’s car was seized.