September 2020, as expected, was a truly exceptional month for plug-in electric car sales in the UK. We knew it would be big because it's the month of the new registration plate, but it's even stronger than we expected.



34,303 new plug-in electric cars were registered (a new all-time record), with a growth rate of 166% year-over-year, and at the market share of 10.5%!





