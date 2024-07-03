UK Buyers Are Finding Some Chinese Cars Are Uninsurable Or Fixable Due To Lack Of Parts

Serious shortcomings have been identified with the level of technical and parts support for new Chinese car brands in the UK, making certain electric cars almost uninsurable, and others much more expensive than they should be.

The BYD Seal is one example of a new Chinese model that is hard to get covered, with very few insurance companies prepared to underwrite it. We searched a leading comparison site and were offered just three very high quotes, compared with the dozens of competitive quotes one would expect for a mainstream rival.

BYD told us it is aware that customers may be experiencing issues, and it held a recent event for insurers showcasing its UK parts and repairs strategy. “We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the relevant parties, including Thatcham Research, to find a long-term solution,” a company spokesperson said.