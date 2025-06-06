UK Car Production Plummets To The Lowest Level In 70 Years

Vehicle production in the United Kingdom fell to its lowest level in 70 years after a combination of poor holiday timing and tariff uncertainty, according to Wards Auto. Citing the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the UK built just 59,203 units in April, the lowest monthly level since 1952, save for a handful of lockdown months during the pandemic in 2020. The dismal production month can be blamed on a series of factors. A late Easter holiday, which took place in April this year, sliced into production time. Model changeovers, which forced automakers to pause production lines for upgrades, also ate into the overall output. The biggest factor continues to be US auto tariffs, which, as of this writing, sit at 10 percent for up to 100,000 vehicles annually.



