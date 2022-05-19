UK Charging Network Will Fail To Meet Demand Again This Summer But Not As Bad As Last Year

Describing the potential for negative headlines as “horrible” but stressing that “we have to be open and honest about it”, Johnston said: “This summer is going to be hard for every provider. There will be a lot of people used to home charging undertaking journeys to rural areas where the charge-point provision won’t cope, and that in turn creates a window for negative journalism, which is easily fed by the writers heading to the motorway network, where some of the legacy infrastructure is still catching up.” However, Osprey is set to double its charger network in size by the end of the year, including upgrading the capability of many of its points.



Read Article