UK Company Develops 700HP EV Motor That Weighs Only 28 Pounds

A little-known company from the United Kingdom just significantly moved the needle forward in the race to develop lighter and more powerful electric motors. Yasa, which specializes in developing high-performance axial flux electric motors, set a new unofficial record for the highest power density of any electric drive unit.

During routine testing, Yasa’s latest prototype motor hit an astounding 550 kilowatts (737 horsepower) while tipping the scales at just 28.8 pounds (13.1 kilograms). That’s a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 42 kW/kg.