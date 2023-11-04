UK Concerned Older Parking Structures May Not Be Able To Handle The Weight Of New Electric Vehicles

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently warned it is concerned with how heavy battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are getting. The GMC Hummer EV alone weighs 9,063 pounds (4,103 kilograms). According to the institute, BEVs crashing against similarly sized combustion-engined cars would impose serious damage to them because they are much heavier. Engineers are now bringing up a new worry to the list. According to The Telegraph, the British Parking Association verified several older parking buildings and discovered they might not be able to handle too many of these BEVs. Many of these facilities were built in the 1960s and 1970s – when vehicles tipped the scale a lot lower than what BEVs currently weigh. It is worth remembering that a first-generation 1976 Ford Fiesta had a curb weight of 715 kg (1,576 lb). The lightest seventh-generation car released in 2017 weighs 1,113 kg (2,454 lb). BEVs only make that worse.



Read Article