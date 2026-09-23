UK Concerned Rising Fuel Prices May Rise 25% - Rationing Under Consideration

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:24 AM

Views : 118 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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The government is facing pressure to act on fuel prices as diesel edges closer to £2 per litre – with significant ramifications for businesses.
 
Tim Wray, managing director of Felixstowe-based Multimodal Logistics, estimated the cost of fuelling his fleet of 80 44-tonne HGVs to now be up to £20,000 extra per week.
 
Wray, who is also vice-chairman of the Road Haulage Association, said the average cost of diesel (excluding VAT) has risen from £1.08 per litre before the war in Iran to around £1.65 today.
 


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UK Concerned Rising Fuel Prices May Rise 25% - Rationing Under Consideration

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