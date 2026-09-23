UK Concerned Rising Fuel Prices May Rise 25% - Rationing Under Consideration

The government is facing pressure to act on fuel prices as diesel edges closer to £2 per litre – with significant ramifications for businesses.

Tim Wray, managing director of Felixstowe-based Multimodal Logistics, estimated the cost of fuelling his fleet of 80 44-tonne HGVs to now be up to £20,000 extra per week.

Wray, who is also vice-chairman of the Road Haulage Association, said the average cost of diesel (excluding VAT) has risen from £1.08 per litre before the war in Iran to around £1.65 today.