UK Concerned That PHEV Cars Will Pollute More Than Expected

Agent009 submitted on 5/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:26:19 AM

Views : 592 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The government’s decision to permit the sale of hybrid-powered vehicles post-2030 has the potential to increase carbon emissions and stifle the sales of EVs, according to a leading transport sustainability group.
 
Following the review by Labour into the ZEV Mandate – a set of rules which not only dictates the phase-out date for internal-combustion engined (ICE) vehicles, but also how many EVs must be sold per year up to that point – full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars will now be allowed to be sold from new between 2030 and 2035.
 
However, The European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), says that the decision to consider plug-in hybrids as low-emissions and thus suitable to be sold after 2030, was based on what it describes as “flawed” data that “dramatically understate[s] the true emissions of PHEVs”.


Read Article


UK Concerned That PHEV Cars Will Pollute More Than Expected

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)