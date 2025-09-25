UK Considers Bailing Out JLR Suppliers Hurt By Cyber Attack

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:15:30 AM

Views : 92 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.livemint.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The British government is exploring options to give a financial lifeline to Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) suppliers after a cyberattack forced the carmaker to stop production.
 
The shutdown, which has been extended until October, has had a significant financial impact. JLR reportedly loses at least 50 million pounds ($68 million) every week.
 
The luxury carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, has three factories in Britain, which collectively produce 1,000 cars per day. The shutdown has caused many of its 33,000 employees to stay at home, BBC reported.


Read Article


UK Considers Bailing Out JLR Suppliers Hurt By Cyber Attack

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)