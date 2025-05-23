UK Considers Rewriting Luxury Car Tax to Favor EVs

Is the controversial luxury car tax applied to new electric cars costing over £40,000 about to be tweaked or even scrapped? A letter from Labour transport minister Lilian Greenwood to a local MP, seen by Auto Express, says the government will consider raising the threshold of the expensive car VED surcharge “for zero emissions vehicles only, at a future fiscal event”. The aim would be to “make it easier to buy electric cars”. Greenwood is Labour’s minister for the future of roads, and was responding to enquiries made by Ben Maguire, the MP for Launceston, who was in turn representing concerns raised by his constituent - the general manager of a local car dealership - regarding the negative impacts of the ZEV Mandate.



