UK Consults With Automakers Over 2030 EV Vehicle Mandate But Purposely Leaves Citizens Out Of the Process

The government has launched its promised consultation into the ZEV Mandate, which enforces targets for the proportion of each manufacturer’s annual new-car sales that must be zero-emission cars. But while it wants to hear the views of automotive and charging industry firms, drivers are once again being left out in the cold.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has launched the consultation, which the Department for Transport (DfT) says will ask for industry views on “how to deliver the manifesto commitment to restore the 2030 phase-out date for new purely petrol and diesel cars and make the transition to zero-emissions vehicles a success”.

The DfT says the consultation will “restore clarity” for car makers and the EV charging industry, giving them the confidence to invest. It says industry has been invited to “have a say” on the UK’s approach to the transition, and “how consumers can be supported to make the switch”.