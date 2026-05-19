UK Council Demand Surveillance Be Increased With More Speeding Cameras Than Ever

Agent009 submitted on 5/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:09:39 AM

Views : 192 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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Fines for driving offences should be increased to fund a rollout of Al-powered traffic cameras across the UK, the head of a leading transport safety charity has told Autocar.
 
Jamie Hassall, executive director of the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety, claimed this will quash a belief among a growing number of drivers that they are unlikely to be caught speeding or driving dangerously.
 
The latest generation of Al traffic cameras feature high-resolution imaging and ultra-fast processors that can detect if a driver is speeding, using their phone or not wearing a seatbelt. They can also automatically check all UK police and DVLA databases to check whether a vehicle is taxed and insured.


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UK Council Demand Surveillance Be Increased With More Speeding Cameras Than Ever

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