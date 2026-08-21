UK Cracks Down On Aftermarket Garage For Installing Anti Social Exhausts

The DVSA is continuing its crackdown on so-called ‘pop-bang’ exhausts as a garage in Slough has been forced to pay a four-figure sum after installing illegal car modifications that “create excessively loud sounds”.

SVG Motorsport Ltd has been ordered to pay a £1,600 fine after an undercover investigation by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Authority and Thames Valley Police found the garage offering illegal modification services. Reading Magistrates Court heard that SVG removed a car’s catalytic converter and remapped the ECU in order to make it louder.