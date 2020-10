A dash cam portal where drivers can upload clips of dangerous driving has saved 170,000 hours of police time since its inception in 2018.

The National Dash Cam Safety Portal - run by dash cam manufacturer Nextbase in partnership with security software specialist Egress - was launched in 2018 and has been adopted by 33 of the UK's 45 police forces. In that time, it has recorded 21,324 uploads and counting.