UK Data Reveals Two Thirds Of Car Thefts Are From Hacked Wireless Keys

Keyless car crime has exploded in the last five years, and now accounts for nearly two-thirds of all car thefts according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) – raising more questions regarding the security of this kind of technology.

Obtained by legal firm RTA Law, the Office of National Statistics’ CSEW data shows that between March 2023 and 2024, 58 per cent of car thefts were committed by criminals who are illegally accessing cars by replicating and/or manipulating the signals emitted from the vehicle’s keyfob.

This follows recent Metropolitan Police data which estimated 40 per cent of car thefts are performed this way, rising to 60 per cent in London where newer cars with keyless access features are more common.